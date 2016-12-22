Emma Stone Says Her Improvised Jokes Were Given To Her Male Co-Stars

Emma Stone has been making waves in Hollywood ever since her hit Easy A. She has gone on to star in a variety of great movies ranging from superhero films to historical pieces to dramas. She has done a little bit of everything. But, it turns out that in some ways that still doesn’t help her get the respect she deserves on set.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Stone revealed that many times in the past she has felt as though her ideas were unworthy of even being spoken aloud, let alone being taken seriously. Despite her rising career in film and her background in improve, many people behind the scenes don’t seem to take her seriously.

“There are times in the past, making a movie when I’ve been told that I’m hindering the process by bringing up an opinion or an idea,” she said.

She admits that there have been times when she has spoken up about certain scenes or lines and being told to just “say it, if it doesn’t work we’ll cut it out.” However, even when the line doesn’t work, it isn’t cut out. What’s more, there have been instances when she has improved a line, or told a joke that has worked well in the scene, only to have it taken from her.

“I hesitate to make it about being a woman, but there have been times when I’ve improvised, they’ve laughed at my joke and then given it to my male co-star,” she said.

Sadly, Stone went off the record to elaborate on her stolen jokes, but either way, that’s just not cool.

