Emily Ratajkowski Shares Completely Nude Photo To Instagram

British model and actress Emily Ratajkowski jumped on Instagram today to let all her followers know how her Mexican vacation is going. If this NSFW photo is any indication, it’s going swimmingly.

La Sirena A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 19, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

Swimming in what appears to some type of small cove area, Emily bares it all, showing off her gorgeous figure and putting her entire backside fully on display.

Cleary she is very trusting of whatever feeds into that body of water because she is completely naked and immersed in it.

This isn’t her first sexy pic of her Mexico vacation either. She also shared a pic of herself posing for the camera in a tiny green bikini that barely hid most of the things she decided to show off here.

Just last month Emily’s iCloud was hacked and personal nude photos of her were leaked to the internet. The hacker had reached out to a reporter in order to try and exclusively sell the images to which the reporter refused and stated to the public, “To be clear, this wasn’t footage of a randy star salivating at the mouth wanging their bits about while fishing for a random on Skype for a sex sesh. This was private stuff, sent between two people.”

