Emilio Rivera Shares New Mayans MC Photo

Emilio Rivera is continuing to ramp up anticipation for the upcoming Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans MC. The 55-year-old actor took to Instagram this past week to reveal an awesome photo with multiple stars of the new offshoot series.

Rivera captioned the snap: “#MAYANMONDAY with the Fellas @richardcabralofficial @pardojd @claytoncardenas @elginnjames and @official_antonio_jaramillo getting geared up to #Rollout, It was a Good Day…Don’t forget #SOA en Espanol by way of @nbcuniverso tonite 9pm. #marcusalvarez #emiliorivera #mayansmc.”

After posting on Instagram, Rivera’s followers went absolutely nuts throwing out thousands of likes and a slew of comments about how excited the fans are to see Mayans MC.

Last week, Comicbook.com’s Charlie Ridgeley caught up with Emilio Rivera. During the interview, Rivera dished on what he believes that his character Marcus Alvarez has been doing since the conclusion of the original show.

“Business as usual, bro. I was sad that Jax had to die and Filip, he tred. The thing is life goes on. Business is business. I got to pay the bills. I got to feed the family so business as usual. Pretty much that’s all that’s been happening and now we’re going to rank up and again we got to deal with it.”

While Mayans MC was only greenlit earlier this month, the offshoot series has been a long time coming, according to Emilio Rivera.

“We were wrapping up Sons, there was a little bit of talk about it but there’s always talk about that. Even early on people be talking about it but nothing was ever set in stone. It was never verified so we didn’t really know what was going on for like eight months or so. This might be going down and only because people started congratulating me before I even knew what the hell was going on which was really cool. I’m just glad that Kurt kept me alive because I remember one time I told Kurt, I go ‘Brother when you finally decide to kill me please don’t let me die in a chicken sh** way. Let me go out blazing.’ He put his hand on my shoulder he goes, ‘Your death will be glorious.’ I’m glad he wasn’t then maybe he’ll be this time around but at least I’m here to talk about it.”

Check out the official synopsis for Mayans MC below:

Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.

