Eggo Responds To Stranger Things Season 2 Teaser

With the Internet exploding over the new Stranger Things season 2 trailer, it’s time to head to your local grocery store before all of the Eggo waffle’s are sold out.

Eleven’s favorite snack was featured in the promo for the new season, in what looked like an odd take on the classic 80s commercials when the waffles first debuted.

Since the whole Stranger Things world is entering the Upside Down, the Eggo commercial in the teaser saw the syrup being poured up onto the waffles above.

Eggo’s official Twitter responded in the most perfect way, as they posted a gif of the upside down waffles. With the moving image, they posted an upside-down message.

Seriously, the text in the tweet was upside-down. If you look closely, it reads “Did something seem off about that Eggo commercial?”

The second season of Stranger Things will air on October 31, 2017.

The first season of Stranger Things starred Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Cara Buono, Charlie Heaton, and Matthew Modine. The second season will feature Sadie Sink as Max, a tough and confident girl whose appearance, behavior and pursuits seem more typical of boys than of girls in this era, and Power Rangers star Dacre Montgomery as Billy, Max’s hyper-confident, and edgy older step-brother.

Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer (Wayward Pines, Hidden) serve as writer, directors and co-showrunners of the series, and are executive producers along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen via their 21 Laps entertainment banner (The Spectacular Now, Night At The Museum, Real Steel, Date Night). Shawn Levy also serves as director.

