Eerie Selfies Posted By Woman Before Horrifically Plunging To Her Death

Only moments before she plunged to her death, a New Zealand woman named Warriena Wright took a series of seriously eerie selfies.

Wright fell from the 14th floor balcony of a Gold Coast apartment that belonged to a man named Gable Tostee in 2014. The two reportedly met on the dating app Tinder.

On Tuesday, audio recorded from Tostee and Wright’s night together was played before the Brisbane Supreme Court. The pair can be heard screaming and arguing with one another.

At one point during the argument, Tostee says to Wright, “You are lucky I haven’t chucked you off my balcony you God d**n psycho b***h.”

The court also heard Ms. Wright sayng she wanted to leave Tostee’s apartment several times. However, the two continued to talk and drink, acording to Daily Mail.

“Are you going to f***ing Muay Thai me because I will f***ing destroy your jaws,” Wright says to Tostee.

“I should have never given you so much to drink,” Tostee says later. He also was heard saying things like: “You’re not going to collect any belongings, you’re just going to walk out,” and “If you try to pull anything I’ll knock you out, I’ll knock you the f*** out – do you understand?”

Later that evening, Tostee locked Wright on the balcony after he claims that she was trying to beat him up, threw rocks at him, and hit him with a telescope. Over and over again she can be heard screaming the word “no” from the balcony.

Gabriele Collyer-Wiender, the woman who lived in the unit directly below Tostee’s, recalled hearing a woman screaming “no, no, no” before she looked out of her own balcony. Collyer-Wiedner then saw Ms. Wright’s legs dangling over the balcony above before she fell. The neighbor then called the police to report the incident.

“Legs came down and dangled in the air,” she said. “I froze there, then the body fell on my balcony railing. I screamed and them somebody else screamed. I assumed it was her voice. I stepped forward and looked down and she was lying on the ground.”

In the early hours of the morning on August 8, Wright was found dead at the base of the high-rise apartments.

The trial continues, and is expected to take seven or eight days.

