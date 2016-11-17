Eddie Redmayne Addresses Rumors That He Dated Taylor Swift

Eddie Redmayne may not have dated Taylor Swift, but the British actor had nothing but nice things to say about the pop star while appearing on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday.

A fan called in to the show to ask Redmayne about the rumors that he once went out with Swift, but while the actor says the pair never went on a date, they did meet while Swift was auditioning for the film version of Les Miserables, which Redmayne starred in.

“I absolutely can put the rumors to rest,” the actor said. “I never went out on a date with Taylor Swift. Although I met Taylor Swift.”

“She auditioned for Les Miserables and she was amazing in the audition,” he added. “We got to sing together, which was a big moment for me. But no we never went out. She was extraordinary.”

Host Andy Cohen also asked Redmayne why he thought costar Anne Hathaway got such backlash for her Oscar-winning role as Fantine in the musical adaptation.

“I honestly don’t know, because I think she’s formidable,” Redmayne admitted. “I think she was kind of extraordinary in that film. It was an amazing thing because we were doing it live and it was the first time any of us had done it. One person would go and sing live for the first time and come and sort of report back, and how it had gone. She basically educated the rest of us on how to do it.”

This story first appeared at Womanista.