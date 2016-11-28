Westworld Season 2: Ed Harris Confirmed to Return

The Man in Black is coming back for Westworld Season 2.



It’s been confirmed that Ed Harris will return for the second season of HBO’s hit show Westworld. Harris, who plays the Man in Black, has left viewers with quite a bit to mull over. His character is a ruthless, cunning outlaw obsessed with one mission: finding the park’s mysterious maze.

It’s been theorized the Man in Black is actually William, and the two versions of him represent two different timelines. Of course, there’s still dozens of unanswered question from Westworld, but at least we now know Harris will make a showing in the next season.

“Yeah, you know, as a matter of fact, I was just talking to Jonah Nolan last night, who’s a creator of this thing with his wife Lisa Joy, and yeah, they’re doing another season,” Harris said. “They’re going to do ten more episodes, and I will be involved.”

Are you excited to see more of the Man in Black in Westworld Season 2?

