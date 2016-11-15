Dwayne The Rock Johnson Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive

It is official! Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is People’s sexiest man alive.

The Fast and Furious and Jumanji star has taken the movie world by storm, while also helping launch humanitarian campaigns like Rock The Troops. He deserves it more than anyone.

The actor, who voices demigod Maui in Disney’s Moana and happens to be the current highest paid actor, is as well known for his kindness towards fans as he is for his roles. When he’s not visiting children’s hospitals, he’s at home gushing over his daughter.

He now joins a long legacy of other sexy men to take People’s cover spot. The honor went to David Beckham last year. Before that, Chris Hemsworth, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum, Bradley Cooper, and Ryan Reynolds took the crown.

Johnson was flattered to hear he’d won.

Still up at 4am trainin’ hard & takin’ care of my babies.. sexily;).

Thank U @people & all the fans. Grateful for the luv! #SexiestManAlive pic.twitter.com/e8O2orOBJR — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 15, 2016

“I said, ‘That’s awesome.’ And then what went through my mind was just how cool and exciting it is,” he told Today, according to E! News. “And then I thought, ‘Wow, we’ve pretty much reached the pinnacle.’ I’m not quite too sure where we go from here. I’ve done it all, this is it.”

