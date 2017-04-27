Dr. Phil And Leslie Jones Slam ‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl On ‘Tonight Show’

Dr. Phil and Leslie Jones both appeared on The Tonight Show and threw massive shade at the “Cash Me Ousside” girl Danielle Bregoli.

On Wednesday night, the two were scheduled to play a game called “Truth or Lie.” However, the conversation took a turn when Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones spoke up saying she would rather discuss 14-year-old Danielle Bregoli, who skyrocketed to stardom after making an appearance on Dr. Phil.

“You all trying to fix her with psychology,” Jones said to Dr. Phil. “She need a 2-by-4.”

The crowd erupted in laughter as Bregoli’s fame has been the result of her outrageous conduct on the Dr. Phil show, and from using catch phrases such as “Cash me ousside” and “how about dah.”

“No, her mama needs a 2-by-4,” Dr. Phil said in response.

The 66-year-old TV psychologist was clearly referring to the fact that a disturbing video of Danielle’s mother, Barbara Ann, surfaced on the Internet showing her brutally tackling her teenage daughter.

Dr. Phil and Leslie Jones would eventually play the game of “Truth or Lie,” in which Jones detailed an outrageous story about being chased at a McDonald’s drive-thru on a date. Jones’ hysterical commentary even caused host Jimmy Fallon to walk off stage after the 49-year-old actress dropped a hilariously dirty joke.

As for Danielle Bregoli, she has become a nearly permanent fixture in the media with the seemingly never-ending drama that trails her life. Just this week, a video surfaced online showing Danielle involved in a violent fight of which she did not emerge as the victor.

Many on social media are of the opinion that the girl in the video is Danielle. However, the viral sensation and her mother Barbara claim that the girl in the clip is not Danielle.

“We’re in Los Angeles and we’ve been here for almost a month,” said Barbara to Gossip Extra. “We’re working on the reality TV show and trust me when I tell that ain’t Danielle.”

