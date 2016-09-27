Doritos Releases Spooky Dracula-Themed Halloween Chips

Doritos is totally ready for Halloween.

The company released the perfect chips for your spooky Halloween party. The black tortilla chips look like something Dracula himself would sink his teeth into, so they should make a great addition to your snack table.

The ghastly packaging features an all-black bag with a silhouette of Dracula and a couple of the black tortilla chips suspended above a haunting graveyard. And to top things off, the chips are even flavored with a bit of garlic.

Unfortunately, these Halloween-themed Doritos are currently only available in Japan, but we believe in Halloween miracles and hope they will find their way around the world in time for the holiday.

