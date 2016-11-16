Donald Trump Supporters Take Boycotting To A New Level

After former Apprentice star Donald Trump won the Presidential election, many objectors have taken to the streets and to social media to protest his victory. To counter against the anti-Trump demonstrations, his supporters have began taking their own measures to make their voices heard.

Donald Trump supporters have taken to boycotting several companies that have criticized the billionaire real estate tycoon winning the Presidency.

The main target of the recent boycotts has been PepsiCo. CEO Indra Nooyi felt the wrath of the pro-Trumpers after speaking out against Donald Trump in an interview with the New York Times on Thursday.

“They are all in mourning,” Nooyi said while talking about the people close to her. “Our employees are all crying. And the question that they’re asking, especially those who are not white: ‘Are we safe?’ Women are asking: ‘Are we safe?’ LGBT people are asking: ‘Are we safe?’ I never thought I’d have had to answer those questions.”

According to an “official list” on Reddit, the list of companies currently being boycotted includes:

Macy’s, because it won’t be selling Trump’s clothing line anymore.

Amazon, because owner Jeff Bezos (who also owns the Washington Post), did an in-depth investigation into Donald Trump’s life.

Oreos, because the company moved its factories to Mexico as Donald Trump mentioned several times while on the campaign trail.

The NFL, because players have been sitting during the National Anthem. Most notably, San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Colin Kaepernick and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.

Netflix, because the Trump-supporters believe that the streaming service is spreading Al Qaeda propaganda in a new documentary about the White Helmets.

Ben & Jerry’s, because the company supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

Other companies that have been mentioned previously in conservative boycotts, but are not on the “official list,” include: Facebook, Google, Instagram, Wikipedia, YouTube, Twitter, Yelp, Apple, Tumblr, Tinder, and Yelp. These companies were all took part in signing an open letter opposing Donald Trump’s candidacy.

What are your thoughts on Trump supporters boycotting these companies?

