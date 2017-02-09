Donald Trump Slams Nordstrom For Dropping Ivanka Trump’s Brand

After Nordstrom Inc. dropped Ivanka Trump’s brand from its stores, President Donald Trump was not happy about it at all. The former Apprentice star took to Twitter on Wednesday to absolutely slam the department store chain.

President Trump tweeted: “My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!”

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

After tweeting this message from his personal account, President Trump retweeted from the official @POTUS account.

Pete Nordstrom, the co-president of the clothing store, sent a memo to employees about the topic.

“This is a sharply divisive subject,” he said, according to Bloomberg. “No matter what we do, we are going to end up disappointing some of our customers. Every single brand we offer is evaluated on their results — if people don’t buy it, we won’t sell it.”

After the billionaire real estate mogul voiced his outrage about Nordstrom, many of his skeptics criticized him for using the pulpit of the presidency to sway business matters for his family members.

“It’s never great to have these questions about dual allegiance,” the communications director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, Jordan Libowitz said. “But certainly we’ve never seen before a president using the power of the presidency to pressure businesses for the obvious benefit of his family.”

While Donald Trump claims that Nordstrom dropping Ivanka’s brand was a personal attack, the department store maintains that it was purely a business decision.

“We’ve had a great relationship with the Ivanka Trump team,” Nordstrom wrote in an e-mailed statement. “We’ve had open conversations with them over the past year to share what we’ve seen, and Ivanka was personally informed of our decision in early January.”

The issue was even addressed by White House press secretary Sean Spicer at a briefing on Wednesday.

“This was less about his family business than an attack on his daughter,” Spicer said. “For someone to take out their concerns with his policy on a family member of his is not acceptable, and the president has every right as a father to stand up for them.”

How do you feel about Donald Trump blasting Nordstrom for dropping Ivanka Trump’s brand?

[H/T Bloomberg]