Donald Trump Reveals His Plan For America In One New Tweet

President Donald Trump has officially revealed his plans for the United States. The former Apprentice star took to Twitter early on Monday morning to communicate his message.

Busy week planned with a heavy focus on jobs and national security. Top executives coming in at 9:00 A.M. to talk manufacturing in America. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2017

“Busy week planned with a heavy focus on jobs and national security. Top executives coming in at 9:00 A.M. to talk manufacturing in America,” President Trump tweeted.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Not only has President Trump tweeted about his upcoming plans for the country, but he also shared that he was involved in a CIA meeting on Saturday.

“Had a great meeting at CIA headquarters yesterday, packed house, paid great respect to Wall, long standing ovations, amazing people. WIN!” he tweeted.

Had a great meeting at CIA Headquarters yesterday, packed house, paid great respect to Wall, long standing ovations, amazing people. WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

When the billionaire real estate mogul isn’t tweeting about his plans for the country, Donald Trump has been taking to social media recently to offer his thoughts on the protesters at his Inauguration Day.

On Sunday, President Trump tweeted: “Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don’t always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views.”

Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don’t always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

He followed this tweet with another blaming the celebrities that spoke out against him during the campaign process.

“Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly,” Trump wrote.

Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

What are your thoughts about Donald Trump’s plan for the United States?

MORE Donald Trump: Ivanka Trump Reveals Photo Of Entire Family Just Moments After Donald Trump Was Sworn In As President | Chelsea Clinton Speaks Out About Barron Trump | Donald Trump Just Made A Huge Change To The Oval Office | ‘Modern Family’ Star Julie Bowen Criticized After Barron Trump Tweets | Donald Trump Finally Speaks Out About The Women’s March On Washington Protests | Trump’s Inauguration Scores Second-Highest Ratings Since 1981

[H/T Twitter: Donald Trump]