Donald Trump Reacts to Nationwide Protests Against His Presidency

Donald Trump took to Twitter to react to the anti-Trump protests that have spread across the country in the wake of Tuesday’s election. He called the protester’s actions, “very unfair,” and pointed blame at the media.

“Just had a very open and successful presidential election,” he tweeted. “Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair!”

Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2016

Demonstrators took to the streets in dozens of cities for the second day on Thursday as high school and college students staged walkouts.

The 70-year-old businessman changed his tone early Friday morning after a second night of protesting led to multiple arrests, adding, “Love the fact that the small groups of protesters last night have passion for our great country. We will all come together and be proud!”

Love the fact that the small groups of protesters last night have passion for our great country. We will all come together and be proud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2016

