Disney’s Tangled: The Series Trailer Released

At last, we’ve seen the light – or, well, a trailer at least. Disney Channel has premiered the first footage of Tangled: The Series to the delight of fans who’ve been waiting for Rapunzel to make a comeback.

The short clip shows off the series’ gorgeous 2D animation style. Clearly, Disney has opted for colorful, quirky art that suits the Crown Princess of Corona. Fans are shown Maximum, Pascal, Eugene, Rapunzel – and her long hair! The character’s iconic blond locks have returned for the series as audiences can see Rapunzel holding her long hair. Looking a bit surprised, the heroine greets Eugene after he sees her trailing tresses with a quick, “Surprise?”

Tangled: The Series has already got fans buzzing with this new clip. Unlikely previous Disney spin-off series, this show promises to stick true to its predecessor. The animated series features Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi who are reprising their roles as Rapunzel and Eugene respectively. Composers Alan Menken and lyricist Glenn Slater have also returned, signaling that the show will contain several truly catching tunes.

Of course, this isn’t the first Tangled spin-off to reach viewers. The first debuted in 2012 and was titled Tangled Ever After: The Ring. The CGI short-film followed Rapunzel as she prepared to marry Eugene while a series of mishaps ensued. The special was a huge hit with fans and drew in over five million viewers. The hit led Disney to create Tangled: The Series as it is set between the original Tangled film and Tangled Ever After.

You can check out the show’s full synopsis below:

“Tangled: The Series unfolds as Rapunzel acquaints herself with her parents, her kingdom and the people of Corona. Her irrepressible spirit and natural curiosity about the world drives her to the realization that there is so much more she needs to learn before she can truly accept her royal destiny. She boldly puts her crown and impending marriage on hold to seek out epic adventures, much to the dismay of the King who, after missing out on Rapunzel’s youth, must accept that his daughter is now an independent young woman. Accompanying Rapunzel on her journey will be Eugene; the plucky chameleon sidekick, Pascal; the no-nonsense horse, Maximus; the Snuggly Duckling Pub Thugs; and newcomer Cassandra, a tough-as-nails handmaiden, who becomes Rapunzel’s confidant.”

The show was announced earlier last year where Gary March, president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, gushed about the project.

“The genius of the original movie was its seamless blending of cinematic adventure, character-driven comedy and touching emotion. And we are fortunate to have several of the creative talent from that movie on board with this new production. With the addition of Chris and Shane as Executive Producers, we have the perfect team in place to create a series worthy of the original film,” he said.

Tangled: The Series will premiere on Disney Channel in February 2017.