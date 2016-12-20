Did You Catch The Major Frozen Easter Egg Hidden In Moana?

Until Rogue One: A Star Wars Story hit theaters this past weekend, Moana had been a dominant box office force. The latest Disney films is one of the best the studio has delivered in ages – providing an emopowering message to young girls and adventurers of all ages.

In true Disney fashion, the film paid tribute to one of it’s other recent hit films that everyone around the world as home to enjoy. That movie, of course, being Frozen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For a while there, you couldn’t turn around without hearing “Let It Go” being screamed from the lungs of a young child or Starbucks-drinking millenial. The lead characters still don the faces of lunch boxes, backpacks, and school binders everywhere.

To provide a small nod to the success of Frozen, Moana hid one of the film’s characters in a scene of the movie. If you blinked, you probably missed it, but Disney has now released the scene online so it’s easier to spot.

In the Tamatoa scene – you know, where the big crab sings ‘Shiny’? – Maui finally steals back his hook. As the film showed early on, the hook allows Maui to transform into various animals. The character tries to change into his classic Giant Hawk form, but he’s been a little out of practice since he lost the hook.

This results in Maui changing into a variety of random animals in a row. First, it’s a small fish. Then it’s a shark, then an iguana. The fourth form, however, is a huge Frozen connection.

Maui transforms into Sven, the lovable reindeer sidekick from Frozen. He quickly changes back to his normal self, and you probably missed the character’s appearance if you weren’t watching for it. Take a look here at Sven’s brief appearance in Moana.

Disney and Pixar have always been notorious for hiding hints to their other films within their new movies.

Moana is still in theaters, go check it out today!