Details About Olsen Twins’ Legal Battles Emerge

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have settled a class-action lawsuit interns brought against them and have agreed to pay out up to $140,000.

The amount is not nothing to the Full House stars and fashion designers, who are believed to be worth around $300 million, mostly due to their luxury label The Row.

In 2015, about 40 present and past interns for Dualstar Entertainment Group brought a class-action lawsuit against the company at a New York Supreme Court. They claimed they were either unpaid or paid less than the minimum wage after working extended hours.

Since that time about 180 of these past and present interns are believed to be eligible for a payout. Under the terms of the lawsuit’s settlement, the Olsen twins’ company has agreed to pay every claimant who applies and qualifies for compensation $530, according to a preliminary statement released last week.

A judge has not yet signed off on the sum amount.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the “proposed settlement was reached only after protracted, arm’s-length negotiations between the parties and their experienced counsel, who considered the advantages and disadvantages of continued litigation.”

A former design intern had claimed that in 2012 she was overworked and stated she was “doing the work of three interns.” She said she was talking to her boss “all day, all night. E-mails at nighttime for the next day, like 10 p.m. at night.”

She further said she worked 50 hours a week, which included “inputting data into spreadsheets, making tech sheets, running personal errands for paid employees, organizing materials, photocopying, sewing, pattern cutting, among other related duties.”

The twins company said that at the time the interns allegations were ‘groundless” and that the group was “committed to treating all individuals fairly and in accordance with all applicable laws.”

