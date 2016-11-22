Dennis Rodman Faces Jail Time For Hit-And-Run

NBA legend Dennis Rodman has found himself in some serious trouble with the law.



Rodman was charged with a hit-and-run for his July 20 wreck in California and could spend as long as two years in jail if he’s convicted.

The incident in question took place earlier this year when Rodman was traveling the wrong direction in a carpool lane. His actions forced a sedan to swerve out of the way and into a dividing wall to avoid being hit.

Rodman’s attorney said he stopped and talked with the people he forced into the divider, adding that he was driving the wrong way because of a poorly-signed exit ramp.

Even still, Rodman has been charged with four misdemeanors: causing the hit-and-run, driving across a highway divider, giving police false information and driving without a valid license.

If Rodman is convicted, he’ll likely serve time behind bars.

