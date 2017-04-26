‘Deep in the Wood’ Trailer Shows Many Parents’ Worst Fears

Few things can terrify a parent quite like the possibility of harm to your child, which is exactly what Deep in the Wood calls into question in a new trailer.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“Tommi, a 4-year-old child, disappears during an annual Krampus festival. Five years later, a child was found nameless and without documents. DNA matches — He is Tommi. Manuel, the father, can finally embrace his son. The mother, Linda, however, cannot adapt to the new situation. As suspicion digs inside her: What if that child is not really her son?”

You can check out the trailer below.

As if the horror of your child disappearing wasn’t enough to send a chill down your spine, the possibility of that child not truly being yours raises even more questions. If this isn’t really your child, how could the DNA match if it isn’t really them?

Films like Orphan and Birth have explored similar themes of children not being who the claim to be, leading to compelling and terrifying results.

There have also been true incidents in which children have reappeared in a family’s life after years-long absences, as explored in the documentary The Imposter, in which a French adult pretended to be a Texan teen who had been missing for three years.

Deep in the Wood will be available on VOD June 13 and on DVD September 27.

