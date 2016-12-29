Debra Messing Mourns for On-Screen Mom Debbie Reynolds in Powerful Tribute

Debra Messing has lost another mother. The actress is mourning the loss of Debbie Reynolds, who played her on-screen mother for ten episodes of the show Will & Grace.

The heartbroken actress took to Instagram to share a moving tribute to the 84-year-old icon.

Reynolds passed away on Wednesday, just a day after her 60-year-old daughter Carrie Fisher succumbed to a heart attack.

“Debbie went to be with Carrie. She always worried about her. Carrie left too soon and now they are together again. My heart is literally broken,” Messing began her post.

“For 8 years she was my mom. She was pure energy & light when she came on stage. She was loving, and bawdy, and playful – a consummate pro- old school and yet had the work ethic and investment in her craft of a new fiery up and comer,” she continued.

Messing and Reynolds were costars from 1999-2006, according to PEOPLE.

“She was always running off to Vegas or somewhere else ‘on the road’ to be a hoofer, to sing and dance and make people laugh. She performed 340 days out of the year. An inspiration on every level. A Legend of course, the epitome of clean cut American optimism, dancing with Gene Kelly as an equal, a warrior woman who never stopped working,” Messing shared.

Messing, who lost her own mother in recent years, concluded with a toughing wish.

She concluded, “A devoted mother and grandmother, and aunt and great aunt, and friend. I lost my mom a few years ago. She loved that Debbie was my TV mom. I hope they find each other and hug and kiss and my mom says, ‘I got you, Debbie. Carrie’s waiting for you. RIP Bobbie Adler.”

