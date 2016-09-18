Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds Helps Nathan Fillion Make Better Choices In Coffee Cups

All my life I’ve never felt I’m the stereotypical “Can’t face a day without coffee” person. It’s time I stopped living the lie. A photo posted by Nathan Fillion (@natefillion) on Sep 14, 2016 at 9:18am PDT

Very few stories begin with the phrase “it all started with a coffee cup”, but that’s exactly what happened between Nathan Fillion and Ryan Reynolds on social media.

It’s best to start at the beginning. Yesterday, actor and general geek enthusiast Nathan Fillion (Castle, Firefly) posted a picture of his go-to morning coffee mug, which happened to feature Marvel’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. He posted it with the caption “All my life I’ve never felt I’m the stereotypical “Can’t face a day without coffee” person. It’s time I stopped living the lie.”

That happened to rub fellow Marvel fan and Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds the wrong way, and he posted a comment that said: “This is disgusting.” Reynolds required Fillion to up his coffee mug game substantially, and he didn’t just voice his concern but instead took action to fix it himself.

Fillion posted another shot of his morning mug earlier today, but this time in Spider-Man’s place was a pristine new Deadpool mug, which he posted with the following caption.

Let’s try this again. I sure can’t face a day without coffee. (Coffee mug provided by a generous grant from @vancityreynolds, along with a thinly veiled threat.) A photo posted by Nathan Fillion (@natefillion) on Sep 15, 2016 at 9:00am PDT

“Let’s try this again. I sure can’t face a day without coffee. (Coffee mug provided by a generous grant from @vancityreynolds, along with a thinly veiled threat.)”

Deadpool doesn’t like getting upstaged, but now that everything is right in the world, Reynolds threw some positive vibes Fillion’s way with a new post on his Instagram, and perhaps an apology or two.

“@natefillion chose a coffee cup which meets the strict standards of Canadian decency. I applaud his choice and regret the things I may have said to my 1 year old daughter yesterday. Mr. Fillion’s heart does not in fact pump, “liquid-hate”. He’s a good man who cares about his friends, family and is without reservation, kind to animals. It’s also wholly untrue that I painted a mural of Jar Jar Binks on the side of his family’s home. It was a lithograph, but I’m taking it down nonetheless. #LessonsLearned. #RegretFactory”

It’s heartening to know that everyone can move past truly significant issues to find common ground, and coffee mugs are serious business indeed.