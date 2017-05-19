David Cassidy Stumbles, Slurs, And Falls Down During Live Performance

66-year-old David Cassidy was once the biggest heartthrob in America, thanks to starring in the hit TV show The Partridge Family. He sang and danced his way into the heart’s of people all across America, allowing him to continue to perform concerts for decades to come. Sadly, Cassidy left fans unfulfilled after a recent performance in which he struggled to remember the lyrics to his songs, could barely play his guitar, and apparently fell down.

It’s unclear exactly why Cassidy was having such a rough night, but many fans theorized he might have had a little too much to drink.

As you can see in the video above, Cassidy struggled to not only play his guitar competently but could barely form coherent sentences.

At multiple points during his concert, fans began chanting “Coffee,” implying that the caffeinated beverage could help get the singer back on track.

Many fans documented the experience across various platforms of social media, with the mood ranging from anger to sympathy for the former music icon.

According to Daily Mail, the singer will no longer be touring, but will be performing another concert tonight.

During the show, the singer claimed, “Apologies I can’t play the guitar it’s badly out of tune,” as an excuse for his behavior.

After handing the “out of tune” guitar to someone offstage, the singer then accidentally hit himself in the face with the microphone.

In addition to forgetting the words to hit songs like “Get Happy,” Cassidy would also get lost in speeches to the audience, like when he explained, “I love being able to come back to the place, despite the fact I wasn’t born here, for the most part this is my home and this is where I became television star, a rock and roll star.”

Some of the star’s behavior implied that he was quitting his career, but still had trouble expressing himself. “This is hard for me to say very, very, difficult for me to say as much as I really do, do, do love it … Hello Los Angeles, how are you baby?” Cassidy said at one point.

Following his filing for bankruptcy and run-ins with the law, we hope that things start to get better for the former Partridge Family star.

