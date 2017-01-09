David Blaine Shoots Himself In The Mouth After Bullet Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong

David Blaine is known for his crazy stunts, wild magic acts, and just overall unique tricks that break the mold. But he has risked death in his latest trick, as he accidentally shot himself in the mouth.

The magician’s show Beyond Magic, which aired this week, showed a clip of him spitting frogs out of his mouth to a live audience which included footballer David Beckham, The Sun reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show’s main event was Blaine’s famous bullet catch, which he first attempted in 2010.

Blaine has revamped the trick by pulling the trigger on himself, in front of 20,000 people at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena.

You can see the full video here.

Blaine prepared by allowing friends to shoot him in the chest, while wearing a bulletproof vest. He was then fitted with a special gum shield to hold a metal cup, in which Blaine would catch the bullet. But the cup was slipping in and out of the grooves of the mouth guard, showing the first sign of later problems. Blaine held a rope attached to the rifle, while the laser pointed to the spot where the bullet would hit. As Blaine tugged on the rope, the bullet was fired into the cup — but the gum shield shattered in the process.

Speaking over the action, Blaine’s narration explained:

Time just started to move really slow. When the bullet struck the cup, there was a high-pitched ringing in my ears and I felt an impact on the back of my throat. I was sure the bullet went right through my head and that I was dead. Suddenly I became aware of the pain and it brought me back. At that moment I realized that the mouth guard had shattered again, and I was alive.

After the doctors checked Blaine, he discovered that he had a lacerated throat, and his friends have refused to assist with the death-defying stunt ever again.

But, shockingly, Blaine still plans to do the trick in his upcoming world tour.

[H/T Daily Telegraph]