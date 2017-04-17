‘Danger Close’ To Feature Song From ‘The Voice’s Barrett Baber

Gravitas Ventures and Strong Eagle Media announced today that their upcoming film, Danger Close will feature the original song, “Still Stands,” by Barrett Baber, a finalist on NBC’s The Voice. Danger Close, the third film in the “Heroes of Valor” collection, follows award-winning female war reporter Alex Quade’s daring missions to tell soldiers’ stories during a series of unprecedented embeds with U.S. Special Operations Forces. The focus of the film is on the bravery and accomplishments of Staff Sgt. Rob Pirelli, who lost his life shortly after building what would be referred to as “Combat Outpost Pirelli” to protect the soldiers in his unit and other units in the future.

The original song “Still Stands” is currently available on iTunes and will be released on Barrett’s upcoming album, A Room Full of Fighters exclusively at Wal-Mart on May 5th. Danger Close will have a limited theatrical release on April 28th in NY, LA and select additional cities across the country.

“When I heard the story of Staff Sgt. Rob Pirelli, and how, through the outpost, he built to protect his fellow soldiers, his legacy remained long after his ultimate sacrifice, I was moved at the depth of this very personal, human story. I’m proud to have been able to tell his story in song, and proud that the song has been included in the documentary Danger Close, an inspiring film that takes you into a world seldom seen by those of us at home,” said Barrett Baber.

Stated Wendy R. Anderson, Strong Eagle Media Partner and Executive Producer of Danger Close, “Barrett gets it. When we met him, we knew he was the right mix of head, heart, and soul to perfectly capture in song what Staff Sgt. Rob Pirelli meant to his team and his family. Barrett’s an American original, and his song is a testament not only to the ever-inspiring Special Operators like Rob, who protect us day and night, but also to the enduring, resolute strength of the Pirelli’s and all military families who bear witness – with heart and grit – to the sacrifices their loved ones make in service to our country,”

Barrett gave millions of viewers an unforgettable introduction to a true artist and entertainer as a finalist on NBC’s “The Voice.” With high-energy vocal performances, Barrett owned the stage from round 1, earning a four-chair turn with his unique, soulful country sound that stood out among the entire show as something truly special.

Danger Close follows Edward R. Murrow Award-winning female war reporter Alex Quade and her mission to tell “soldiers’ stories” during a series of unprecedented embeds with U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) at the height of the Wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.Alex is bound and determined to complete the mission, even when on one airborne assault and ensuing rescue attempt, she nearly loses her life trying to tell the stories of these heroes.During one highly-classified combat mission in Iraq, she would re-embed with a Green Beret A-Team that had just lost their Combat Engineer, Special Forces Staff Sgt. Rob Pirelli, whom she knew from previous operations.When an injured Alex ends up back in the States to rehab and prepare to redeploy, she quickly realizes just how pivotal her redeployment will become. Through a series of compelling events and a fated meeting with Rob Pirelli’s family, her return to Iraq turns into the mission of a lifetime.