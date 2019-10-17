‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Cheryl Burke ‘Wouldn’t Be Shocked’ If Sean Spicer ‘Made the Finals’

Cheryl Burke is admitting that she thinks Dancing with the Stars contestant Sean Spicer could make it to the finals! In an interview with Us Weekly, Burke recalls the season she was paired with former member of the United States House of Representatives, Tom DeLay, saying she believes they would have made it to the finals or semi-finals simply because of America’s vote if they didn’t have to bow out due to injury. That’s the reason she said she wouldn’t be shocked if Spicer made it that far.

“[Tom and I] made it up to week six or seven until he fractured both of his feet and then we had to bow out,” she told the outlet. “I do still think that we would have probably made the semifinals or final just because of America’s vote.”

“Trump tweeted for Sean Spicer,” she continued. “I wouldn’t be shocked if he made the final. Bristol Palin made the final … in a gorilla suit. She wasn’t the best dancer, but people wanted her there. So at the end of the day, you know, I wouldn’t be shocked. I said, ‘Lindsay, just wait, you’re gonna make the finals.’ She’s like, ‘No way.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, for sure you are.’ To have the President of the United States tweeting for every one vote for Sean Spicer?”

Burke, who had to voluntarily bow out again after Ray Lewis injured himself, also went on to compliment other celebrities like Fifth Harmony‘s Ally Brooke and actor James Van Der Beek.

“I thought Sasha Farber and Ally Brooke did awesome. It was really good,” talking about her performance on Disney night. “I think James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater were great. When you don’t have a lot of time you want to either have a Viennese waltz, a jazz number or contemporary. I was surprised to see two sambas last night. Samba is such a challenging dance in itself and so is Paso, and if you don’t have a lot of time with it, it is really hard. The Samba is a different type of technique; it’s way different than the cha-cha, rumba or jive, even.

The most recent episode featured every dancer dressed up as a Disney character to celebrate the magical night, and Burke said she’s suggested to the producers that instead of sticking the themed night in randomly, they should “do a finale there” instead.

“I was saying to one of the producers, I was like, ‘You know, we should definitely do a finale there one season. It would be amazing.’