‘Creepshow’ Graphic Novel Reprint Available May 9

Director George Romero and writer Stephen King aimed to honor the horrific EC Comics they grew up reading with Creepshow, an anthology of short tales of terror. Partnered with the film’s original release in 1982, a graphic novel that told the events of the movie was released, making for a unique collector’s item. For those of you who are looking to upgrade your comic book collection, you can pick up a reprint of the graphic novel, hitting shelves May 9.

UP NEXT: Greg Nicotero Teases A Creepshow Tribute Zombie In The Walking Dead

Videos by PopCulture.com

Stephen King wrote the adaptation of the film and also featured artwork by the legendary horror illustrator Bernie Wrightson.

You can pre-order your copy of the book now, with Gallery 13 and Simon & Schuster serving as publishers of the classic collection.

Creepshow is considered by many to be the seminal anthology horror movies, as the concept of a kid reading a horror comic made for the perfect explanation of why the short stories played out in the film, which also partnered perfectly with the film’s campy nature.

Romero gained notoriety with his debut film, Night of the Living Dead, and the zombie sequel Dawn of the Dead. Both films featured copious amount of blood and gore, allowing the director to channel his sillier side for the horror anthology.

At the time of the film’s creation, King had already established himself as a burgeoning phenom in the world of horror, with films like The Shining and Carrie having already been adapted to the big screen. King worked closely with Romero to develop the stories in Creepshow, even taking on acting duties for the segment, “The Lonesome Death of Jordy Verrill.”

The original film’s success led to the creation of a sequel, Creepshow 2, which was written by Romero and directed by Michael Gornick. The film wasn’t received as favorably, despite a few shining moments.

Shortly after the original film was released, Romero took his concept of short horror segments to the small screen, giving birth to the horror series Tales from the Darkside. The series had to tone down the more violent elements of his filmmaking style, but embraced the idea of bite-sized horror stories, going on to run for five seasons.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Blumhouse]