Colorado Mom’s Ex Arrested After Her Remains Found In Oklahoma

Ashley Mead, a mother from Colorado, was reported missing on Tuesday. The following day, her remains were found in Oklahoma, with those remains being “at least partially dismembered outside of Shreveport, Louisiana,” according to release from Boulder Police.

The police who are investigating the murder are asking for the public’s help to discover the rest of her remains, which they believe to be in purple luggage somewhere in the Southwest.

Adam Densmore, who is the father of Mead’s child, has been arrested as a suspect and has been charged with first-degree murder.

Densmore was arrested during a traffic stop in Oklahoma while he was driving with the daughter he shared with Mead, who appeared unharmed. The initial arrest was a result of a child custody violation, with Child Protective Services in Oklahoma to take temporary care of his daughter.

After the suspect was pulled over, authorities found luggage in a dumpster of a nearby Wal-mart that contained a torso with several body parts missing.

The statement from Boulder officials says, “The Medical Examiner in Oklahoma has not made an official identification.” It adds, “However, investigators from the Boulder Police Department and Okmulgee Police Department have tentatively identified the remains as Ashley Mead based on observations made during the autopsy.”

Authorities continue to investigate Densmore’s path after he left Boulder on February 12 because “there are concerns that some of the victim’s body parts may have been discarded in a variety of communities the suspect passed through after the homicide.”

The suspect’s path goes from Colorado through New Mexico, Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Authorities have asked the public, “If anyone sees a suitcase placed in an odd location, they are asked not to touch it and to contact their local police department immediately.”

Mead and Densmore’s relationship had its ups and downs, but a friend of Mead’s said the discovery that she had entered a new relationship caused an extreme reaction from Densmore. The friend said, “She told him about it, and he cried, and then he apologized to her. But then he kept drinking, and he would say ‘I’m drinking because of you. You’ve made me an alcoholic,’”

Mead’s friend added, “I think that he just saw that she was so happy, and he was just so miserable. I don’t know. I think that he just snapped.”

Friends of the victim have set up a GoFundMe to help cover costs of her child’s college tuition.

