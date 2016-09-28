Colin Kaepernick Responds To First Presidential Debate By Calling Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump ‘Racist’

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick hits headlines again after his post-debate comments on Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.



The NFL player watched the first presidential debate and shared his thoughts on the event after it ended.

“To me, it was embarrassing to watch that these are our two candidates,” Kaepernick said. “Both are proven liars and it almost seems like they’re trying to debate who’s less racist. And at this point, talking with one of my friends, it was, you have to pick the lesser of two evils, but in the end, it’s still evil.”

Kaepernick has quickly become a household name after he first kneeled during the national anthem in silent protest to social injustice and racial inequality.

Now, it seems, the quarterback is furthering his political statements by taking a stance against both presidential candidates.

