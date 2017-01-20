Coco Filmed A Video Of Her Getting Ready For A Party, And It Is Pretty ‘Tight’

Coco Austin shared a video of her getting ready for the TV Guide party, and the 37-year-old TV personality was absolutely in love with her outfit for the evening.

She shared a video from her closet on Instagram with the caption: “Getting ready for the TV Guide Party…picking out my attire is pretty simple just put on what my hubby likes best.”

Getting ready for TV Guide party ..picking out my attire is pretty simple just put on what hubby likes best A video posted by Coco (@coco) on Jan 11, 2017 at 1:57pm PST

“Getting ready for this TV Guide party. Just curled my hair but haven’t styled it yet,” Coco said at the beginning of the video. “Picked out my dress, Roberto Cavalli with some Louis Vuittons.”

The gorgeous high heels were definitely Coco’s favorite item in the colorful, floral ensemble.

“I call these my St. Bart shoes because they’re island-y. I love them,” Coco said. “They go with everything that I own. It’s weird. It’s odd but they go with everything.”

Towards the end of the video, Coco shared a full view of her stunning look for the party.

“Ok so here’s the ending results, Caballi dress, my hair is styled. The shoes are on point,” she said.

Coco then addressed that she was putting her famously curvy figure on full display for the party.

“And yes, the twins are out tonight. I don’t bring them out as much as I used to. Bomb a** purse, Louis Vuitton. But the real focal point tonight are these bomb a** Island heels.”

The day after the party, Coco shared a sexy snap of her complete look.

She captioned the photo: “Recap of last nights dress…#tvguideparty.”

Recap of last nights dress.. #tvguideparty A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Jan 12, 2017 at 2:54pm PST

Since posting on Instagram, Coco’s fans have been going absolutely nuts. Her followers showered the video and photo with thousands of likes as well as hundreds of comments about how stunning Coco looked for the party.

