Clue Is Coming To The Stage

Based on the Hasbro board game and the 1985 movie it inspired, Clue will be heading to the stage.

The script for the new play was penned by the writer/director of the movie, Jonathan Lynn. Before making a national tour, the live rendition of the story will be debuting at the Bucks County Playhouse in Pennsylvania, according to Variety.

The stage adpatation is not currently aimed for Broadway. The show will feature a cast of about 10 actors, and will be a play not a musical.

“We are thrilled to be announcing Clue as the next stage adaptation developed by our Media & Entertainment division,” Michael Barra, President, Media & Entertainment at The Araca Group said.

He continued, “Clue is an iconic film with a passionate fan base, and Jonathan Lynn is the ideal collaborator to bring these beloved characters and story to the stage.”

Clue is the latest partnership project between Hasbro Inc. and Broadway producer/brand management firm called the Araca Group.

“Clue is one of Hasbro’s most popular games and the 1985 film has rightfully earned its place as one of the most iconic murder mystery films of all time,” said Simon Waters, Hasbro General Manager & SVP Entertainment & Consumer Products. “We are excited to work with The Araca Group on this unique new live production, which will capture what fans love about the original film, while offering some new and exciting surprises along the way.”

Since its release in 1985, the Paramount movie adaptation of Clue has become a cult favorite. Currently, a screen remake is under development by Fox. The film starred Eileen Brennan (Mrs. Peacock), Tim Curry (Wadsworth), Madeline Kahn (Mrs. White), Christopher Lloyd (Professor Plum), Michael McKean (Mr. Green), Martin Mull (Colonel Mustard), and Lesley Ann Warren (Miss Scarlet).

