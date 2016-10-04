Clown Master Stephen King Wants Everyone To Relax

Renowned author Stephen King thinks everybody needs to chill with this clown epidemic.

King tweeted to his 2.38 million followers: “Hey, guys, time to cool the clown hysteria–most of em are good, cheer up the kiddies, make people laugh.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hey, guys, time to cool the clown hysteria–most of em are good, cheer up the kiddies, make people laugh. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 3, 2016

Reports have surfaced from various states all of the country of creepy clowns terrorizing their communities. Many of the cases have been downright horrifying, and the police have been forced to get involved.

Stephen King’s first comments on the clown craze indicated that he likely thought it would be over soon. He told The Bangor Daily that “the clown furor will pass, as these things do, but it will come back, because under the right circumstances, clowns really can be terrifying.”

Well, we can definitely all agree on that. Some of the most recent clown incidents have been the stuff of nightmares such as a knife-wielding clown chasing two guys through a park.

Stephen King may write that “most of em are good,” but he is responsible for creating one of the most frightening clown characters ever in Pennywise from IT.

Recently King stated regarding his creepy clown character: “I chose Pennywise the Clown as the face which the monster originally shows the kiddies because kids love clowns, but they also fear them,” King said.

“Clowns with their white faces and red lips are so different and so grotesque compared to ‘normal’ people,” he continued. “Take a little kid to the circus and show him a clown, he’s more apt to scream with fear than laugh.”

Do you think the creepy clown trend is going to come to an end any time soon?

[H/T Twitter]