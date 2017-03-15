Chris Evans Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

Captain America star Chris Evans was featured on the cover of Esquire and the 35-year-old actor gave a candid interview in which he dished about when he lost his virginity.

Before he became a Hollywood superstar, Chris Evans was an intern in New York City. He spent his time hanging with friends and looking forward to moving to Los Angeles to pursue his acting ambitions.

“I know I’m going to L.A. in August,” he said about the days during his internship. “So I go home and that spring I would wake up around noon, saunter into high school just to see my buddies, and we’d go get high in the parking lot. I just f**ked off.”

“I lost my virginity that year,” he said. “1999 was one of the best years of my life.”

Over the course of his acting career, Evans has dated a slew of high-profile celebs including Minka Kelly, Jessica Biel, and most recently his Gifted co-star Jenny Slate. Evans explained why he tends to date other actresses.

“There’s a certain shared life experience that is tough for someone else who’s not in this industry to kind of wrap their head around,” Evans said. “Letting someone go to work with someone for three months and they won’t see them. It really, it certainly puts the relationship to the test.”

Evans also spoke out about his parents getting a divorce, and the impact it had on his life.

“In my own life, I have a deep connection with my family and the value of those bonds,” he said. “If something goes south with a friend, you have the option to say we’re not friends anymore. Your family — that’s your family.”

Chris Evans must have figured that while he was telling stories on himself that he would also reveal an embarrassing tale about the first time he met Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice star Ben Affleck.

“First thing I say to him: ‘Am I going to be okay where I parked?’ He was like, ‘Where did you park?’ I said, ‘At a meter.’ And he was like, ‘Did you put money in the meter?’ And I said, ‘Yep.’ And he says, ‘Well, I think you’ll be okay,’” he recounts. “I was like, ‘This is off to a great f**king start.’”

Are you surprised by what Chris Evans revealed about losing his virginity?

