Cheerleading Coach Accused Of Sexual Relationship With 15-Year-Old Student

A married middle school English teacher and cheerleading coach is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student. But the craziest part of this story is the woman is now pregnant.

27-year-old Katherine Ruth Harper was arrest last week and charged with having an improper relationship with a student in Trophy Club, Texas.

Harper, who is a teacher at John M Tidwell Middle School, traded several nude photos with the student by cellphone, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The affidavit reportedly says police launched an investigation into the inappropriate relationship after receiving an anonymous tip through the school district website naming Harper and the student.

A school official confronted the boy with questions about the relationship, he cried and admitted to sex with the teacher.

The teacher and student began trading racy text messages before meeting at the boy’s home for sex over the summer break, the affidavit claims.

The boys identity is being withheld because he is a juvenile.

In an interview with a state child protective services investigator, the boy said that Harper came over to his house and the two drank alcohol together before taking their clothes off, according to the affidavit.

“One thing led to another and she told me to ‘put it in’ and I did,” the boy told investigators.



The boy states he and Harper had sex multiple times after that in June and July of 2016.

Police seized the boy’s cell phone and found records indicating the two communicated 76 times over that time period.

Harper is now pregnant, but it’s unclear from the affidavit whether the boy is the father of the child.

“She’s about eight months pregnant, so if we go back in time it’s around when that event took place, but she is married, we believe, still. So we’re not sure what that leads to,” Trophy Club Police Chief Patrick Arata said.

Harper has been released on a $15,000 bond.

