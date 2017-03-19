Charlotte McKinney Spills Out Of Her Swimsuit In New Ultra Hot Pic

The very sexy Charlotte McKinney has shared a new picture of herself in a smoking hot swimsuit.

The Baywatch star is shown in a black deep v-neck bikini showing off insane amounts of cleavage. She’s on a beach looking over her shoulder with a slight smirk on her face. She accessorized her look with black sunglasses and her blonde hair was flowing down her back.

She captioned the pic: “Ok can it be summer now.”

Ok can it be summer now 🙄⛱ A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Mar 18, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

Meanwhile, the Baywatch star recently appeared in an Instagram skit with Chad Mountain.

In the video we see what it’s like when a couple wants to go from basic to Instagram official and of course he has the incredibly gorgeous super model babe McKinney to help him act out the skit.

The caption to the video reads: “When a relationship becomes Instagram official.” Check it out below:

When a relationship becomes Instagram official, featuring @chad_mountain and @charlottemckinney A post shared by BroBible.com (@brobible) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

