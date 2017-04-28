Charlie Sheen’s Private Plane ‘Ordered To Land By Police,’ Drug Inspection Ensues

Charlie Sheen‘s private jet was forced to land after US Customs officers wanted to check the aircraft for illegal drugs.

The Two And A Half Men actor was flying from Mexico into the Brown Field Airport in San Diego this week when the federal police ordered his plane to land for inspections. The 51-year-old actor complied with the demands and was photographed having a civil conversation with the local authorities.

Videos by PopCulture.com

An insider close to the situation explained that the sniffer dogs were brought out to check the luggage.

“Charlie was on his private plane coming back from Cabo San Lucas, where he’d been on a bender, and had to stop in San Diego for inspection,” the source said.

According to the insider, the law enforcement officers “took all the bags off the plane, and had drug-sniffing dogs go through the plane and bags.”

“A dog sniffed around one of the suitcases on the tarmac,” the source said. “The dog scratched on the case, and it was opened, but it was a false alarm.”

Back in March of 2016, Charlie Sheen chose to relocate to Mexico. He plans to live in a small town called Rosarito in Baja California, Mexico.

Sheen employed the services of real estate agent Scott Weier to purchase property in Mexico. Weier spoke out about Sheen’s “humble” abode.

“It’s just a humble little three-bedroom house, around 2,700 square feet. It wasn’t too expensive,” Weier said.

According to Scott Weier, he says that Charlie wants to live in Mexico “full time.” Sheen is reportedly looking for a change in lifestyle away from the fast-paced life in the United States.

“He told me he’s planning on living here full time, he’s tired of the rat race of the United States and his life the way it is,” Weier said. “He wants to do something a bit different. He’s looking for a change. Compared to what he has in Los Angeles it’s very humble and simple. He’s certainly not coming here to impress anyone with a huge mansion on the ocean.”

To ensure his privacy, Charlie Sheen purchased three houses. He spent under $1 million to buy a house and the two neighboring homes in order to make sure that he would have peace and quiet.

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail]