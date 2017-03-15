Charlie Hunnam Finally Speaks Out About Fifty Shades Of Grey

When the erotic 50 Shades of Grey films were first looking to cast the role of the BDSM-obsessed billionaire Christian Grey, the studio first tapped Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam to take on the character. However, the 36-year-old actor eventually pulled out of the movie.

At the time that Hunnam opted out of appearing in the film, the studio released a statement that read: “[Hunnam’s] immersive TV schedule [was] not allowing him time to adequately prepare for the role.

Now four years later, Charlie Hunnam has finally spoken out as the real reason why he decided not to portray Christian Grey in the risqué books-turned-movie series. In fact, the English actor has never even seen the racy films.

“I developed a friendship with [director Sam Taylor-Johnson], but that was a somewhat traumatic experience for me,” he said during an interview with Elle magazine. “I didn’t want to open that wound.”

It’s probably for the best that Hunnam chose not to stick with the 50 Shades of Grey series as the films are chock full of love scenes and he is an admitted “germophobe.”

Hunnam said of love scenes: “It’s not my favorite thing to do. I’ve been profoundly germophobic since I was a young child. I don’t want to kiss anyone but my girlfriend [Morgana McNelis] for my whole life. Everyone thinks it’s great to be an actor and get to kiss a bunch of beautiful actresses in films. But I actually hate it.”

For the last 11 years, Charlie Hunnam has been in a committed relationship. He admitted that the love scenes can be hard for his girlfriend to watch.

“I try to be sensitive to the fact that we’re doing something intimate, but also keep a clear boundary. Because I’m in a very committed relationship, and I’m also cognizant that it’s not my girlfriend’s favorite part of my job.” he said. “It’s a delicate balance to strike — to be emotionally open enough to have an experience that feels honest between two people but also maintain that it’s just for the film.”

After Charlie Hunnam passed on the role, the film studio then found their man for the part of Christian Grey in Irish-born actor Jamie Dornan.

Do you wish Charlie Hunnam would have portrayed Christian Grey instead of Jamie Dornan?

