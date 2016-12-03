Character Actress Alice Drummond Dies At 88

Alice Drummond, the famous character actress whose cast list included Ghostbusters, Awakenings, and Doubt, died Wednesday in New York City at age 88. Friend, and actress, June Gable confirmed the news to The New York Times.

Remember that truly classic opening scene in Ghostbusters? Yes, that was her!

And let’s not forget about her playing Ray Finkle’s crazy mom…

Drummond typically played an older woman onscreen who had a bit role, but usually a key comedic role. She was a spooked librarian in Ghostbusters, a catatonic patient in Awakening, and an ailing nun in Doubt.

Drummond also appeared in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective; To Wong Foo Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar; Pieces of April; and Synecdoche, New York; as well as TV’s Dark Shadows; Law & Order; and Boston Legal.

She was originally from Pawtucket, R.I. and graduated from Pembroke College (Brown University’s women’s school) in 1950. Her acting career began after she moved with her husband, Paul Drummond, to Manhattan. (The couple divorced in 1976). Drummond also became a Broadway regular in the 1960s and ’70s.

Her talents will truly be missed and today we will have both of the above clips on a loop. Our deepest condolences are with her family during this tragic time.

