Netflix Releases ‘Casting JonBenet’ Trailer About Beauty Queen’s Murder

In 1996, six-year-old beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey was murdered in her home. Over 20 years later, there are still no leads or suspects in the tragic case. The murder was one of the most famous crimes of the ’90s and drew more attention than ever to the world of young beauty pageants. The new film, Casting JonBenét, combines dramatizations with actual footage to tell the compelling tale. Coming to Netflix on April 28, the streaming service has released the first trailer for the film.

Director Kitty Green describes the film as a “stylized exploration of the world’s most sensational child-murder case.” The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was purchased by Netflix before it officially premiered.

The filmmakers spent 15 months in Boulder, CO, the town in which the crime was committed. They spent time with residents and local actors in hopes of gaining intimate knowledge of how the tragedy affected the community.

JonBenét’s body was found in the family’s wine cellar the day after Christmas with a devastating blow to the head, in addition to her having been strangled. Suspicion was immediately drawn to the mother, father, and brother due to the severity of the violence and where her body was discovered. A man who had appeared at a Ramsey holiday party dressed as Santa Claus was also considered a suspect.

This film is merely one entry in a slew of new films, documentaries, and mini-series to explore the horrific crime. Recently, The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey caused much controversy for pinning new evidence on brother Burke, who has begun a lawsuit against CBS for defamation of character.

The special used expert testimonies to theorize that Burke, then 9 years old, killed JonBenét while his parents covered up the crime.

