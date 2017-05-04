‘Cash Me Outside’ Teen Danielle Bregoli Is Now Going After Walmart With Potential Lawsuit

Viral sensation Danielle Bregoli is reportedly planning on slapping Walmart with a lawsuit for “stealing” her catchphrase “Cash Me Outside.”

The legal team representing the 14-year-old has penned a letter to the retail giant demanding that the company withdraw items that use her slogan, according to Daily Mail.

Walmart currently offers a variety of t-shirts and sweatshirts with the phrase “Cash Me Outside, How Bout Dah.” The items range from $10.99 – $30.99.

In the event that Walmart refuses to pull the items bearing Bregoli’s slogan, the teen’s lawyers will be filing a lawsuit. Danielle’s legal reps also requested information as to how much Walmart has earned thus far in sales of the merchandise with Bregoli’s catchphrase, likely in an attempt to get a cut of the profits.

A representative for Walmart spoke out saying that the company has not seen Danielle’s letter yet, but plans to take the claim seriously and will investigate, according to TMZ.

Danielle Bregoli rose to fame after an appearance on Dr. Phil, in which her outrageous behavior spawned one of the most popular memes of the year. Since skyrocketing to stardom, the teen has been in the middle of multiple controversial situations.

Most recently, a video surfaced on the Internet showing a teenage girl that looked like Danielle getting attacked. There was no way of confirming whether or not it was actually Danielle, but her mother, Barbara Ann, spoke out to deny the claims that it was her daughter in the brutal clip.

“We’re in Los Angeles and we’ve been here for almost a month,” said Barbara to Gossip Extra. “We’re working on the reality TV show and trust me when I tell that ain’t Danielle.”

Barbara continued by saying: “She hasn’t been beaten since March 2016. That was the last time.”

Because of the never-ending trail of drama the follows her life, Danielle Bregoli has reportedly been given her own reality TV show. Even though she will be stepping into the same territory as Kim Kardashian and the rest of the famous family featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Bregoli says that she doesn’t want to be like them at all.

“I think the Kardashians are fake but obviously they got money so I’m not going to hate on that,” she said while talking to In Touch Weekly. “Money just isn’t as important to me as it is to them… I just want to be myself and I’m not gonna change — no matter how big the check is.”

