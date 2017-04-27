‘Cash Me Ousside’ Danielle Bregoli Says She Wasn’t Attacked And Her Butt Can Prove It

Tuesday a video appeared online that purported the “Cash Me Ousside” girl, Danielle Bregoli, was caught in a brutal fight, of which she was not the winner.

Of course, there was no way to confirm that it was actually Bregoli in the video. That is until Danielle and her mom, Barbara Bregoli, came out and discussed the events.

“We’re in Los Angeles and we’ve been here for almost a month,” said Barbara to Gossip Extra. “We’re working on the reality TV show and trust me when I tell that ain’t Danielle.”

“She hasn’t been beaten since March 2016. That was the last time,” she continued.

Danielle also shared her thoughts about the viral video, both on Twitter as well as in an interview with TMZ. Bregoli kept it simple on Twitter, writing, “No that wasn’t me in that video.”

She went more in-depth with the publication, saying that she could have not possibly have been the girl in the video — and it is thanks to the victims butt.

Danielle claims the girl in the video has a bigger butt than she does and if you were to compare the two then you’d definitely see they are not the same people. Danielle even wished she had the girls booty.

It’s hard to know if Bregoli is just trying to save face or if she was not actually in the video. But you be the judge and check out the video below for yourself:

Somebody chased Danielle Bregoli 😱😱😱😭😭 #cashmeoutsidehowboutdat #daniellebregoli #howbowdah A post shared by mymixtapez (@mymixtapez) on Apr 25, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

