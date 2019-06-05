Popculture

Carrie Underwood Forced to Postpone Upcoming Concert on Cry Pretty Tour 360

Carrie Underwood is currently traveling North America on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, but the star has been forced to postpone one of her shows in Canada due to the ongoing NBA Finals.

This year’s finals are between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors, which means that the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto will be in use for the next few days as the series wraps up. Underwood was scheduled to perform at the venue on June 9, but the arena announced last week that the concert would be postponed.

On Tuesday, the venue confirmed that the rescheduled show will take place on Oct. 14, writing that tickets for the original date will be honored for the new night.

The NBA Finals began on May 30 and could run until June 16 should the series go to a deciding seventh game.

Underwood’s Toronto show would have marked the second-to-last date of the tour’s Canadian leg, as Underwood and openers Maddie & Tae and Runaway June have recently traveled to Vancouver, Edmonton, Saskatoon and Winnipeg. The group will wrap up their shows in the Great White North with a June 10 concert in Ottawa.

The all-female lineup was a conscious decision on Underwood’s part to give other female country artists a platform, though the “Southbound” singer has made sure to note that her opening acts more than earned their spots on the bill.

“I’m the kind of person who’s competitive, who wants to put on the best show I can,” Underwood told Pollstar. “That’s a lot of what I’m thinking about. I want to support talent, and yes, they’re all women, but these artists are very talented at what they do.”

“You look at my audience, you see tons of little girls,” she continued. “Why wouldn’t they want to see other super-talented young women?”

This week, Underwood used Twitter to share that one of her favorite parts of the tour is watching Maddie & Tae and Runaway June perform, calling herself a fan in her tweet.

Before they travel to Ottawa, Underwood, Maddie & Tae and Runaway June will all stop in Nashville to attend the CMT Music Awards on June 5 and perform during CMA Fest, which takes place June 6 – 9.

Photo Credit: Ralph Larmann

