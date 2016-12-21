Burger King To Let People Exchange Unwanted Holiday Gifts For Whoppers

Are you pretty sure that at least two of those gifts under the Christmas tree are pairs of socks? Did you draw the short straw during the holiday white elephant and went home with a stupid gag gift? Well, don’t worry because Burger King has got you covered.

For the first time every, select Burger King restaurants will let you trade in your unwanted Christmas presents for a Whopper sandwich. That means you can get rid of that ugly Christmas sweater your aunt made you because she thought it would be funny and treat yourself to a delicious flame broiled hamburger.

Lousy holiday gift? Exchange it for a Whopper. Post a pic with #WhopperExchange and watch the video for more info. pic.twitter.com/6OHsC4FpzR — Burger King (@BurgerKing) December 18, 2016

On December 26, the day after Christmas, a store in Miami Florida – as well as in London and Brazil – will let you bring in your unwanted gift, no matter the value, for your free sandwich. The “worthiness” of the gift will be determined by the store, and all gifts must be unused.

If you don’t happen to live in Miami, London, or Brazil, Burger King isn’t going to leave you out. The first 100 people to post an Instagram photo of their lousy gift with the hashtag #WhopperExchange, will receive a “special gift” from the social media team at Burger King. Though they haven’t said what exactly it is, there is a good chance it’ll be a whopper voucher.

The best part about this entire event is that all of the unused and unwanted gifts will be donated to charity. So, you will be getting a free burger AND helping out those less fortunate – and isn’t that what Christmas is all about?

