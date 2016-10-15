Bullets Fly As Man Is Arrested For ‘Hunting Zombies’

While the creepy clown phenomenon continues to spread across the United States and around the globe, one man is convinced that there is another epidemic that needs to be dealt with: a zombie apocalypse.

Around 5 a.m. on Saturday, a man named Ryan Stanislaw was arrested in North St. Paul, Minnesota after allegedly firing into a man’s home. He told the police that he was “hunting zombies.”

The police report that Stanislaw fired an AR-15 rifle through the window of Ken Quaale’s home, who was asleep at the time, according to Huffington Post. Quaale recalled the bullet just barely missing his head as it ricocheted off the walls of his bedroom.

The 24-year-old zombie hunter told the cops that he was simply protecting the neighborhood, and that he was targeting “a zombie” in Quaale’s house.

“I’m out here making sure my neighborhood is safe,” Stanislaw explained to the officers, while allegedly smelling of alcohol. “I didn’t see the cops, so I figured I’d do something.”

The bullets that he was carrying with him were marked as “anti-zombie ammunition.”

CBS Local in Minnesota reports, “Each round is loaded with a special, neon green, polymer-tipped Z-Max bullet that delivers devastating expansion and was specifically designed for zombie elimination. You never know when the impending zombie apocalypse will begin, so make sure you’re prepared with extra magazines and bugout bags stuffed full of this effective zombie specific ammunition.”

According to the Ramsey County arrest records, Stanislaw was charged with a firearm violation, and the possession of a firearm by an ineligible person. After being convicted of making terroristic threats last month Stanislaw was ruled ineligible to possess a firearm.

