Man Survives Car Crash To Face Girlfriend And Side Chick In The Hospital

Ah, love. It’s such a complicated thing. Sometimes you just have so much to give that you selflessly decide to share it with more than one person at a time. That can cause complications though, as this Tampa, Florida gentleman found out when his girlfriend and side-chick met one another for the first time at his hospital bedside.

When you the Goat & yo babies show up to the hospital to check on u all at once sumn bound to go down 😂😂😂 @jay_be_actin_up_ #HospitalBae #Vv #Tampa A post shared by YoungVaca ✈️🌎 (@timtboe) on Apr 17, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

The story reportedly goes that our unfortunate protagonist got into a car accident and had to be transported to the hospital.

Obviously, it’s necessary to be by your partner’s side if they’re admitted for medical observation, so that’s what his loving girlfriend did.

Thing is, that’s what his other girlfriend did too.

Now, there are a lot of horrible things that you could wake up to in the hospital. The zombie apocalypse, for example. This, however, has got to be the actual worst.

If you polled 1,000 cheating men and asked them, “Would you rather wake up from a coma to discover (A) that your girlfriend and side-chick have met one another, or (B) that the dead have come back to life and are actively consuming the living in horribly painful ways,” they would overwhelmingly choose B.

Luckily, the nurse is a good wingman and throws out some medical jargon like, “his heartrate is going up guys,” as well as threatening to “call security,” so that diffused the elevating tension in the room.

Reportedly, the guy is doing better and is expected to make a full recovery. See, ladies, chivalry isn’t dead. It’s just a little banged up down in Tampa.

