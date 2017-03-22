Bull Gores 11-Inch Horn Into Matador’s Private Area

A huge part of being a bullfighter is putting your body in harm’s way every time you step into the arena. Even though matador’s have a “picadores” who ride out first and tire the bull to make your job easier it’s still dangerous.

In a new clip, Mexican matador Antonio Romero either let his guard down or squared up against a bull that wasn’t ready to submit to death, and he ended up taking the bull’s 11-inch horn to the rectum.

The 1,160-pound bull named Caporal mercilessly attacked Romero, digging in its horns and rolling him across the ground.

The goring only ends when other bullfighters come to their colleague’s aid and distract the animal.

A doctor who treated Romero told the press:

“[L]a cornada es muy grave, muy seria, una lesión muy, muy severa en la región ano-rectal. Una cornada de muchísima energía que destroza completamente el esfínter anal y lesiona de manera muy grave el recto.”

This translated to english says:

“A horned is very serious, very serious, a very, very severe lesion in the anorectal region. A horn of very much energy that completely destroys the anal sphincter and very seriously damages the rectum.”

Romero reportedly was rushed to the hospital for urgent treatment of horrific injuries to his rectal area. It is not known if he has been discharged yet.

