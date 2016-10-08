Bruce Springsteen Weighs In On Donald Trump Amid Massive Controversy

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen was in New York City’s Town Hall theater when he opened up about his feelings on Donald Trump.



Fans were eager to his thoughts on the matter, especially in light of the presidential candidate’s most recent and heated controversy surrounding lewd and sexist remarks he made back in 2005. The crowd chanted Springsteen’s name, and the music icon didn’t fail to disappoint.

“When he was just a big sort of bloviating New York billionaire, he could be highly entertaining, and funny,” Springsteen told the sold-out crowd toward the end of his lengthy Q&A. “But he’s not funny as a presidential candidate.”

Springsteen wasn’t shy about sharing his opinions of The Donald and was quick to denounce him.

“I predict he will not win. But I do believe he’s done a lot of damage already,” said Springsteen. “I believe he’s just let loose some forces from the alt-right movement—he’s brought them into the mainstream—that are not going to go away when he goes away. And I don’t believe he’s going to go away. He’s not going to go gently into the good night. I think the subversion of the idea of democratic elections is a very dangerous idea. When you start telling people, unless you win, the election will be illegitimate, and when you have as many people listening to him as he does, it’s a very, very dangerous genie to let out of the bottle, and not one that goes back in particularly easily. So I’m a little afraid of his lasting effect on the country.”

But despite Springsteen’s assessment of Trump, the presidential candidate has managed to garner the support of a large portion of the working-class – the very demographic many of Springsteen’s song are geared towards.

“Their concerns and their problems and their issues were never addressed by either party. So there’s this sea of people out there who are waiting and hoping and looking for something that’s going to bring some meaning back into their lives. So it’s not a surprise someone comes along and says, ‘You want your jobs back? I’ll bring them back. You’re uncomfortable with the browning of America? I’m going to build a wall to keep all those folks out.’ You want to hear these kinds of solutions to your problems. Unfortunately, they’re fallacious—it’s a con job.”

