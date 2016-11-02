Broadway Legend Tammy Grimes Dies At 82

Tammy Grimes, known for her famous role as ‘The Unsinkable Molly Brown,’ has died at age 82, the New York Times reports.

The talented actress went on to win her first Tony award for Best Actress in a Musical in 1961 as the outspoken character in Meredith Wilson’s musical The Unsinkable Molly Brown.

She also appeared in a plethora of other Broadway productions such as Rattle of a Simple Man, High Spirits and The Only Game in Town. Grimes won her second Tony Award for 1969’s revival of Noël Coward’s Private Lives.

Grimes is survived by her brother and her daughter Amanda Plummer, also a Tony-winning actress.

Our deepest condolences go to the family during this time.

