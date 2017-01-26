Mary Tyler Moore Has Died At Age 80

Mary Tyler Moore has died. The legendary actress passed away at the age of 80, TMZ reports.

The actress’ representative, Mara Buxbaum, gave a statement to TMZ saying, “Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine.”

“A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”

On Wednesday, reports surfaced that the TV icon was taken to the hospital in Connecticut in grave condition. Upon arriving at the emergency room, sources explained to TMZ that Moore’s family members were gathered to say their final goodbyes.

The ultimate cause of death has not yet been revealed, but Moore had been on a respirator for more than a week.

Mary Tyler Moore has battled health issues in the past. At the young age of 33, Moore was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Also, back in 2011, the actress underwent brain surgery to remove a benign tumor.

During her career, Moore starred in a slew of TV shows. She will most be remembered by her incredible run with The Mary Tyler Moore Show as well as starring in The Dick Van Dyke Show.

From 1970-1977, Moore’s show became extremely successful. In the series, Moore was one of the first female television characters to be a successful single woman.

Moore went on to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in 1973, 1974, and 1976 for the show.

Movies that Moore appeared in included: Ordinary People (1980), Thoroughly Modern Millie (1967), and Flirting With Disaster (1996). She received an Oscar nomination for her role as Beth in Robert Redford’s Ordinary People.

Her most recent TV roles were in Hot in Cleveland and Against the Current.

While Moore made a name for herself on television and on the big screen, she also appeared in many Broadway plays. She won a Tony Award for her performance in Whose Life Is It Anyway in 1980, according to Biography.com.

Moore also went on to pen two memoirs. The first was titled After All, and was released in 1995. In the book, Moore acknowledged that she was a recovering alcoholic. The second book, 2009’s Growing Up Again: Life, Loves, and Oh Yeah, Diabetes, focused on living with type 1 diabetes.

Moore was married three times. She had one son, Richard Meeker, with her ex-husband Richard Carleton Meeker. Her only son passed away due to an accidental gunshot at the age of 24 in 1980.

Moore was also married to television executive Grant Tinker and Doctor Robert Levine.

In addition to her career in the entertainment industry, Mary Tyler Moore was extremely active in charity work. She was a vegetarian and an animal activist with Farm Sanctuary. Alongside Bernadette Peters, Moore co-founded Broadway Parks in 1999, an organization which promotes pet adoptions from shelters.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Tyler Moore’s family and friends.

