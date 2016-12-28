Actor George S. Irving Has Died

George S. Irving was well known for his stage performances. He was a fearless comedic actor who could truly bring any character to life. Despite retiring, he still performed with a small theater group. But now, he will be truly missed on the stage. Irving has passed away from natural causes at the age of 94.

Irving was a Tony Award-winning actor. He got the award after performing Irene, alongside Debbie Reynolds back in 1973. He won the best actor award, while Reynolds was nominated for the best actress award. But that musical was only one of his many memorable performances.

Today, many would recognize him as the voice of the narrator in the cartoon Underdog, or for his part as Heat Mizer in the classic Christmas holiday films The Year Without A Santa Claus and A Miser Brothers’ Christmas. He also appeared on many television shows during his career, including, The Patty Duke Show, All in the Family, and Car 54.

“No human being ever told a story with as much crackle or filled the room with such delight,” his friend and director David Staller said. “He was incapable of speaking a line wrong. He had a gift for squeezing the most potent insight out of a role. As a man, he never had a harsh word to say about anyone. His heart was always open and ready to share. He will be missed beyond expression.”

He is survived by his two children and three grandchildren. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them during this difficult time.

