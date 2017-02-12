Britney Spears Spends Some Time By The Pool With Her Kids

It makes sense that after a scary, life-threatening accident happens in the family that you’d want to spend some extra quality time with your loved ones. That is exactly what pop diva Britney Spears is doing with her sons after her niece, Maddie’s horrific ATV accident nearly a week ago. Maddie has since been released and seems to be in good health.

Spears, on the other hand, seems to be thoroughly enjoying some down time with her sons. The singer posted a photo of the three hanging out by the pool. The two boys look as dapper as ever, their eyes squinting against the sun – even though they both have sunglasses next to them – as they each some snack out of pails. Spears is rocking her sunglasses, a hat, and a stunning swimsuit in the adorable photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Family time ☀️ A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 11, 2017 at 2:49pm PST

“Family time,” she captioned the photo.

Spears has always made sure that, despite her crazy career, she has time for her two little boys. The two are regular features in her social media posts, and probably won’t admit it – because they are boys – enjoy spending time with their famous mom.

Of course, family has always been important to Spears. She and her sister, Jaime Lynn Spears– Maddie’s mom – have always had a special bond. Jamie even tried to follow in her sister’s footsteps into fame when she was younger, starring on an old Nickelodeon show. But in a recent interview, the sisters admitted that becoming moms is what really made them close as sisters.

So, now that Maddie is safely at home completely recuperating from her terrible ATV accident, Britney has decided to hold her boys close, or at least keep them close while spending a bit of extra time making memorable moments.

Next: Billie Lourd Sends Birthday Wishes to Boyfriend Taylor Lautner | Dominican Newspaper Publishes Photo of Alec Baldwin as Trump | Ciara Pays Tribute To Whitney Houston Five Years After Her Death

[H/T Instagram]

—

Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!